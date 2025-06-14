Murad Ali Shah condemns uproar in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned Israeli aggression against Iran during his post-budget press conference on Saturday.

“I am also denouncing the people who created obstacle during passage of the resolution in Sindh Assembly against Israel,” Murad Ali Shah said in press conference. “Regretfully the opposition didn’t show seriousness”, he said.

“Don’t know who ask them to plan this disturbance,” Sindh CM said.

He said the government has allocated 236 billion rupees for Karachi in the budget. “We want to do much more, but resources constraints force us to reconsider it,” he further said.

CM Shah told media that no allocation made for big dams in federal budget. Prime Minister has already said that no contentious dam will be built.

“Sindh has allocated 25 billion rupees for solarization in this budget,” he said.

He said only economic development could help in poverty alleviation. “In last few years our poverty figures have increased, we could not be able to remove people from the poverty,” chief minister said. “Our hands are tied over many issues due to the IMF programme,” CM said.