CM Sindh outplayed by young chess prodigy

KARACHI: National Junior Chess Champion Mehak Maqbool defeated Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a fascinating chess match, ARY News reported.



The under-18 national chess champion defeated the CM in just 15 moves, showcasing her exceptional strategic ability.

CM Murad Ali Shah congratulated Maqbool on her victory and praised her outstanding performance, both academically and in sports.

He said “Mehak has shown remarkable skill, excelling not only in her studies at a government school but also on the chessboard,”.

The match was initiated by the CM Murad Ali Shah, who extended the challenge to Mehak Maqbool.

It is to be noted, Mehar Maqbool is a student at SMB Fatima Jinnah School, operated by famous singer Shehzad Roy’s Zindagi Trust. She has earned the title of Under-18 National Junior Chess Champion.

Mehak won at NYCC 2025 and now she will represent Pakistan in international chess competitions.

Shehzad Roy appreciated the Chief Minister’s decision to invite the young champion for a match. Although the Chief Minister is an experienced chess player, Mehak’s skill and calmness helped her win. Roy said, “The match ended quickly because Mehak stayed calm and confident the whole time.”

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto deserves to be next PM, says Sharjeel Memon

Earlier, Sindh’s Senior Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said that Bilawal Bhutto deserves to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Sharjeel Memon praised Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership, stating that he is accomplishing tasks never done before, making him a strong candidate for the country’s top position.

Addressing concerns over the construction of canals, the minister stated that some groups are attempting to stir opposition, but the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has already made it clear that no canals will be built.

He further commented on political groups that appear before elections and vanish afterward, emphasising that the PPP’s connection with the public is not seasonal but a lifelong commitment.