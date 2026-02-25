Sindh CM reviews K-IV, BRT projects, slams slow progress

KARACHI: The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Tuesday, 24 April, 2024 visited NIPA Chowrangi to review progress on the K-IV Augmentation Project and the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line Project, directing authorities to accelerate work and resolve bottlenecks affecting traffic flow.

The CM expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of the K-IV Augmentation scheme. He said the 2.7-kilometre project is vital for improving water supply to the city and instructed authorities to expedite construction.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah directed the administration and police to assist the Water Department in removing hurdles and ensuring the timely completion of the project. The Chief Minister also ordered immediate measures to address traffic congestion and other civic issues arising from ongoing development works.

During his tour of the BRT Red Line Project, the CM was briefed that a provisional Rs 4.8 billion payment to contractors has improved the pace of work.

He instructed the completion of mixed traffic lanes by May 2026 and urged faster progress on lanes from Tank Chowk to Safoora, Hasan Square to Jail Chowrangi, as well as on the King Cottage Flyover and Hydrant Underpass.

The Chief Minister reviewed construction of the Malir Halt Depot, which commenced on January 15, 2026, with a completion target of January 2027. He was informed that the cabinet had already approved funding for the Malir Halt Depot access road.

He also inspected the 18-acre former Aladdin Park land leased for depot construction, where development activities have formally begun. Construction work on both depots is now underway.

The Chief Minister directed all concerned departments to maintain quality standards while ensuring timely completion. He reiterated that the Red Line project would bring a transformative change to Karachi’s transport system and that reducing public inconvenience remains the government’s top priority.