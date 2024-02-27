Murad Ali Shah to take oath of Sindh’s CM this evening

KARACHI: Syed Murad Ali Shah will take oath of the Sindh Chief Minister at Governor House here this evening, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Murad Ali Shah has been elected as the provincial chief executive for a record third time.

Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will return from Islamabad to attend the oath taking ceremony.

Bilawal Bhutto will consult with Murad Ali Shah tonight over the new Sindh cabinet. Key provincial ministers are expected to take oath of office this week with approval from the party chairman.

Earlier today, Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar was given send off with farewell guard of honour from a smartly turned contingent of Sindh Police.

The Sindh Assembly elected Murad Ali Shah with 112 votes. His opponent, MQM-P candidate Ali Khurshidi, garnered 36 votes.

Shah replaced old guard Syed Qaim Ali Shah in 2016 as chief minister. He served twice as Sindh’s chief minister from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023. This will be his third consecutive term of the top political office of Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah has been elected as the member of Sindh Assembly for the fifth time from his native Sehwan constituency in this election.

His father Syed Abdullah Shah also served as the chief minister of Sindh in 90s.