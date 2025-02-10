web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 10, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Murad invites French investor for water desalination schemes

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended an invitation to French companies to invest in water desalination schemes and other sectors in a meeting with Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey at Chief Minister House in Karachi on Monday.

Sindh’s Chief Minister emphasized that the law-and-order situation in Sindh is conducive for investment, encouraging French enterprises to explore opportunities in the region.

Murad Ali Shah said that terrorism in Pakistan, has not been an internal matter and alleged an external conspiracy involved in the issue.

The discussions also covered the rehabilitation of flood affectees, agriculture tax, terrorism, and other issues of bilateral interest.

He told the ambassador that a project of 2.1 million housing units, has been rapidly being implemented in Sindh for the 2022 flood-hit people. He said the farmlands and irrigation system have been restored in Sindh.

He informed the French envoy that the agriculture tax was already in force Sindh, which has now been increased from previous 15 to 45 percent. “Three-fold hike in the farm tax has been a formidable burden”, he said.

Ambassador Nicolas Galey invited Sindh’s chief minister to the U.N. Ocean Conference.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.