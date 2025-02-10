Murad invites French investor for water desalination schemes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended an invitation to French companies to invest in water desalination schemes and other sectors in a meeting with Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey at Chief Minister House in Karachi on Monday.

Sindh’s Chief Minister emphasized that the law-and-order situation in Sindh is conducive for investment, encouraging French enterprises to explore opportunities in the region.

Murad Ali Shah said that terrorism in Pakistan, has not been an internal matter and alleged an external conspiracy involved in the issue.

The discussions also covered the rehabilitation of flood affectees, agriculture tax, terrorism, and other issues of bilateral interest.

He told the ambassador that a project of 2.1 million housing units, has been rapidly being implemented in Sindh for the 2022 flood-hit people. He said the farmlands and irrigation system have been restored in Sindh.

He informed the French envoy that the agriculture tax was already in force Sindh, which has now been increased from previous 15 to 45 percent. “Three-fold hike in the farm tax has been a formidable burden”, he said.

Ambassador Nicolas Galey invited Sindh’s chief minister to the U.N. Ocean Conference.