Murad meets Caretaker CM, raises issue of PPP workers killings

KARACHI: Former chief minister Murad Ali Shah called on Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar raised the issue of the murder of two PPP workers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Former provincial minister and President People’s Party Karachi, Saeed Ghani was also present during the meeting, a spokesperson of caretaker CM said.

Murad Ali Shah told the caretaker chief minister that the People’s Party workers being targeted and demanded steps from the government to address the matter.

“Two PPP workers Hussain ul Huda and Shaukat Hammad have been killed in Karachi in recent incidents,” he told Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar. “Such incidents could worsen the law-and-order situation,” Shah said while demanding steps from government to halt such incidents.

“I had immediately taken notice of both incidents, an impartial investigation being conducted, and the families will be provided justice,” caretaker chief minister said.

“Maintenance of law and order is the foremost responsibility of the government, the life and property of citizens will be protected,” Justice Baqar vowed.