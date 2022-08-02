Murad okays Rs1.5bn for repair of Peoples Bus Service routes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the transport department to repair all routes of the Peoples Bus Service so that it could operate smoothly and properly.

The chief minister issued the directives while chairing a provincial cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Shahrjeel Memon, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Secretary Transport Haleem Shaikh, DIG Traffic, heads of KMTA, KDA, Municipal Commissioner Karachi and others concerned.

CM Murad approved Rs1.5 billion for the repair of all seven routes of the People’s Bus Service and directed the transport department to coordinate with the local government department. “I want both departments to complete the work within 40 days,” he said.

The CM was told that there were various issues on all roads of the seven bus routes.

The 29.5 km long first route from Model Colony to Tower needed some asphalt works at Model Colony, Regal Chowk area, while in the area of Malir halt, FTC, Aram Bagh, it needed pavement works and repairing of damaged sewerage/drainage lines in some areas, the meeting told CM Murad.

The CM was further briefed that the 33 km long route-3, starting from Nagan Chorangi to Singer Chorangi needed asphalt works in areas like Hyderi, National Stadium, and Shan Chowrangi roads while FTC bridge, left turn to Liaquatabad No. 10 had broken pavements and damaged sewerage lines, which were needed to be fixed.

The chief minister also directed the transport department to establish 250 bus stops within 20 days.

Comments