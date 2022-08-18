Murad Saeed meets Shahbaz Gill, says he was brutally tortured

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed met with PTI leader Shahbaz Gill at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI leader said that he got permission to meet Shehbaz Gill after a long time today. Shahbaz has been tortured more than he had anticipated, Murad Saeed said after the meeting.

The PTI leader said that he wants to inform the nation that Shahbaz Gill is in critical condition. His medical reports also indicated that he is not doing well, he added.

The PTI demanded the formation of an independent medical board for his medical check-up. Gill kept calling for the doctor yesterday but he was not provided medical assistance, he added. Murad Saeed said that there are marks all over his body, who tortured him?

The medical board has decided to not discharge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill today.

The medical board established to examine the health condition of Dr Shahbaz Gill held its session today. Sources said that the medical board decided not to discharge Gill from the hospital immediately.

Sources added that the PTI leader will stay at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital by tomorrow morning as some of his medical reports are due to be issued. Some laboratory reports will be received by the PIMS physicians by tomorrow night.

