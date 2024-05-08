32.9 C
Murad summons budget schemes proposals from party workers

NAWABSHAH: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday summoned proposals from PPP workers for development schemes in budget, ARY News reported.

Addressing a gathering in Shaheed Benazir Abad division, Sindh CM said that the provincial budget has been under preparation and asked party workers to submit their proposals for development schemes.

He said, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has directed that the Sindh’s government will be run by the party’s workers.

Murad Ali Shah promised to supply clean water to all villages of Sindh during next five years.

He said 2022 flood wreaked havoc in the province, Bilawal Bhutto contacted global institutions for relief to arrange aid and loans for rebuilding.

He said that the construction of houses, schools and hospitals has been underway for the flood affected people.

