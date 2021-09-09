Murder after love marriage: Karachi court denies bail to accused husband

KARACHI: An additional sessions court has Thursday denied the bail plea of the arrested man accused of killing his wife shortly after their love marriage as the court found discrepancies in his statements, ARY News reproted.

Accused Anand first told the court his wife died by suicide, which was followed by another statement disputing the first that she fell off the building and died, the prosecution lawyer Advocate Amrit Kumar told the court.

The advocate prosecuting the murder accused, Anand the husband, said he killed his wife and then lied to the courts repeatedly.

At least two fractured neck bones of the deceased were reported in her autopsy, the advocate told the court which heard the bail plea by the arrested husband who faces judicial remand in the Karachi jail.

The court denied bail to Anand whose case was originally registered in Baghdadi Police Station.

