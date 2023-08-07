Murder case filed against unidentified armed robbers

RAWALPINDI: A case was registered against the unidentified armed culprits for the murder of a citizen, following the robbery incident held within the premises of a private hospital situated in the Rawalpindi’s Airport Housing Society, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the sources, the sequence of the incident began when a group of three armed robbers forcefully entered the hospital premises, effectively taking the occupants, including both staff and patients, hostage.

Preliminary reports suggest that the criminals managed to escape with a substantial haul, including approximately 13 to 14 mobile phones and a substantial sum of Rs 450,000 in cash.

As the robbers attempted to flee the scene, chaos erupted, resulting in gunfire being exchanged. Tragically, three individuals, including the nephew of the deceased, sustained gunshot wounds.