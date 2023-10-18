Horrific: ‘Murder witness’ stripped, tortured and forced to bark like dog

NEW DELHI: A horrifying video surfaced on social media which showed two men whipping a half-naked man with a belt and forcing him to bark like a dog in India’s Madhya Pradesh for becoming a witness in a murder.

The purported incident took place nearly a year ago, however, its video went viral recently which led to the launching of a police investigation.

WARNING: Graphic visuals, viewer discretion advised

The video showed a young man stripped, whipped with a belt and forced to bark like a dog by two men for becoming a murder witness and refusing to change his statement. The victim was seen sitting on his knees with a dog leash around his neck.

One of the accused can be seen grabbing the victim by the hair and the leash tied around the victim’s neck while the other viciously thrashes him with a belt, according to India.com.

The assailants also forced him to behave like a dog and bark on command, the shocking video showed.

The local police said that the murder witness was abducted and assaulted by the two men when he refused to change his statement.

The accused men were tracked down and questioned by the police after the surfacing of the horrific video.

Police said they have contacted the victim’s family and urged them to register a case in this connection so further action can be taken against the accused.

They said the main accused is a known history-sheeter from Uttar Pradesh. The two men have been identified as Anand Yadav from Simara village in Jhansi and Rishabh Dangi, Datia- Jhansi SP Pradeep Sharma, adding that the victim, a resident of MP’s Indore, also has a previous criminal record.