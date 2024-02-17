29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, February 17, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Muridke: GT Road crash leaves seven members of a family dead

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MURIDKE: Seven members of a family died in a road crash at GT Road here, while three persons were seriously injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rescue officials said that a car carrying deceased and a truck collided at Ravi-Ryan U-turn owing to over speeding. The passengers of the car were traveling from Multan to Gujranwala.

All deceased were family members, identified as Zaheer Ahmed, his wife Irum, sons Ayan and Abdul Wahab, rescue officials said. Two relatives Shehbaz and Iman were also died in the road crash.

Three of the four persons injured in the accident namely Shamim, Naseem and Khadeeja, said to be in a precarious condition.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke. Later the injured were transferred to Meo Hospital.

The Gujranwala family with other relatives was traveling from Multan back to Gujranwala after attending a wedding ceremony.

The truck driver ahead of the car at Muridke GT Road suddenly applied brakes and the car went down to the truck.

Motorway Police said the truck driver’s mistake was resulted in the accident. Police has taken the truck in custody and searching for driver who fled from the scene after the accident.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.