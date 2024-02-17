Muridke: GT Road crash leaves seven members of a family dead

MURIDKE: Seven members of a family died in a road crash at GT Road here, while three persons were seriously injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rescue officials said that a car carrying deceased and a truck collided at Ravi-Ryan U-turn owing to over speeding. The passengers of the car were traveling from Multan to Gujranwala.

All deceased were family members, identified as Zaheer Ahmed, his wife Irum, sons Ayan and Abdul Wahab, rescue officials said. Two relatives Shehbaz and Iman were also died in the road crash.

Three of the four persons injured in the accident namely Shamim, Naseem and Khadeeja, said to be in a precarious condition.

The dead bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke. Later the injured were transferred to Meo Hospital.

The Gujranwala family with other relatives was traveling from Multan back to Gujranwala after attending a wedding ceremony.

The truck driver ahead of the car at Muridke GT Road suddenly applied brakes and the car went down to the truck.

Motorway Police said the truck driver’s mistake was resulted in the accident. Police has taken the truck in custody and searching for driver who fled from the scene after the accident.