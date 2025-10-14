57 arrested in crackdown launched against social media agitators following Muridke protest

LAHORE: As many as 57 people have been arrested by police in a crackdown launched against individuals involved in spreading unrest on social media following the Muridke protest, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, 57 suspects were arrested during late-night operations carried out in Lahore, Kasur, Kamonki, Gujranwala, and Sheikhupura.

Police further disclosed that 87 WhatsApp and Facebook accounts allegedly used for incitement and spreading propaganda have been traced. Officials said the second phase of the crackdown will begin tonight to apprehend additional suspects.

A list of over 200 agitators has already been compiled, police added, stating that legal action will be taken after completing the arrest process.

On the other hand, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi, along with several party workers, has been booked under terrorism charges at police stations in Rawat, Taxila, and Muridke.

First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against them on charges ranging from terrorism and attempted murder to other offenses.

According to the FIRs, violent protesters clashed with police and attacked them with firearms. As a result, SHO Inspector Shahzad Jhumat was killed by a gunshot, and several other officers were injured.