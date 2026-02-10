Murree continues to receive rain, snowfall

Murree, Ayubia and other parts continue to receive rain and snowfall from last night, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing the DC.

Deputy Commissioner Murree, Zaheer Shirazi, visited several locations to oversee the situation. Snow has been cleared from key roads, including Mall Road, Lower Topa, Jhika Gali, Kashmir Point, and Pindi Point, ensuring safe passage.

Light rainfall and snow continue in areas such as Guldnah and Kali Matti. According to the Meteorological Department, snowfall is expected to continue over the next 24 hours.

District administration, police, motorway police, and rescue agencies remain on high alert in Murree.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with winds and thunderstorms, along with snowfall over hills is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Potohar region during the next twelve hours.

Dry weather is expected in other areas of the country.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning.

Islamabad eleven degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar twelve, Quetta six, Murree minus one, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit seven degree centigrade.

According to the weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of light rain and snow is expected in Srinagar, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh, Pulwama and Baramula while cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Pulwama, Anantnag zero degree centigrade, Srinagar and Shopian one, Baramula two, Leh minus seven and Jammu twelve degree centigrade.