Murree entry routes reopened for tourists after snowfall safety measures

Murree Expressway and all other entry routes leading to Murree have been reopened for traffic, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The entry routes were closed as a precautionary measure after heavy snowfall in Murree, last week.

According to the Traffic Police, the Murree Expressway has been kept open for tourists despite severe cold weather conditions. A spokesperson for the City Traffic Police Murree said that traffic personnel remain fully active in the field despite the harsh weather and are performing their duties with dedication.

Traffic wardens are assisting stranded vehicles due to snowfall by pushing them to safer locations. Tourists are also being continuously briefed on safe driving practices during snow-covered conditions.

Drivers have been advised to maintain low speeds, strictly follow lane discipline and avoid double-lane driving.

The traffic police have asserted the use of four-wheel-drive vehicles and tyre chains during snowfall. In case of an emergency or accident, citizens have been advised to immediately contact the police helpline at 15.

The traffic police have also urged tourists to avoid unnecessary stopping on slippery roads and refrain from taking selfies on roadsides during snowy conditions.

Snowfall has covered Murree and the Galiyat valleys with a thick white blanket. Around two feet of snow was recorded in Murree, while snowfall in Galiyat exceeded three feet.