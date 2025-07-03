Murree firing incident triggers panic, 23 arrested

MURREE: At least 23 people have been arrested following a firing incident that triggered panic at GPO Chowk Mall Road Murree, ARY News reported.

A terrorism case has been registered at the Murree City Police Station against 25 to 30 suspects involved in the violence.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute between two groups of local traders, resulting in an exchange of gunfire that lasted for nearly three hours. The confrontation caused widespread panic in the area and left at least three people injured.

Both groups hurled stones and fired directly at each other. Several vehicles belonging to tourists were damaged during the clash, with multiple windscreens shattered.

