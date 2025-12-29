New Year in Murree: DPO issues restrictions for tourists

MURREE: The District Police Officer (DPO) of Murree has issued a message for the public and tourists ahead of New Year celebrations, announcing strict measures to maintain law and order in the popular hill station, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the DPO stated that Section 144 will be enforced from December 31 to January 1, restricting gatherings to prevent disturbances. Only families will be allowed to enter Mall Road and G.P. Chowk, while individuals not part of a family will be prohibited from accessing these areas.

“Non-family groups may visit surrounding areas, streets, and other locations, but Mall Road access will remain restricted to families only,” the DPO said.

Authorities have imposed a complete ban on aerial firing, fireworks, alcohol consumption, and street brawls, warning that violators will face strict legal action.

The DPO urged tourists to fully comply with traffic rules and police instructions to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday in Murree. For any emergency, citizens and visitors are advised to immediately contact police by dialing 15.

These measures have been announced to ensure peaceful celebrations for both locals and tourists visiting Murree during the New Year.

Earlier, ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 14, 2025, the district administration announced the enforcement of Section 144 in Murree from August 12 to 14 to maintain law and order.

Independence Day is celebrated across Pakistan with great enthusiasm on August 14 each year, and large crowds often flock to tourist destinations.

This year, authorities have introduced special measures at the popular hill station to ensure public safety.

According to the district administration, the restriction will remain in place for three days; however, families will be exempt from the ban on August 14 and will be allowed access to Mall Road.

The move aims to prevent overcrowding and maintain security during the holiday period.

Murree is a mountain resort city in the northernmost region of the Punjab province of Pakistan. Lying in the Galyat region of the Pir Panjal Range under the western Himalayas.

Since the independence of Pakistan in 1947, Murree has retained its position as a popular hill station, noted for its pleasant summer weather.

The town also serves as a transit point for tourists visiting Azad Kashmir and Abbottabad.

The town is noted for its Tudorbethan and neo-gothic architecture. The Government of Pakistan owns a summer retreat in Murree, where foreign dignitaries including heads of state often visit.