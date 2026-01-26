Authorities warn of heavy snowfall, strong winds in Murree and Galiyat

Murree and the Galiyat region are set to experience a fourth spell of snowfall, prompting authorities to place the area on high alert.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, snowfall accompanied by strong winds is expected in Murree from this evening through late tonight.

District Police Officer (DPO) Murree, Muhammad Raza Tanveer, has issued an alert to the Murree police administration and advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the adverse weather conditions.

The DPO urged tourists travelling to Murree to carry tyre chains and ensure their vehicles are equipped with essential supplies, including food items, warm clothing and blankets.

He added that Rescue 1122 teams have been deployed at various locations, while Murree Traffic Police have also been placed on alert and are stationed at key points to assist commuters.

The DPO warned that visibility significantly reduces during snowfall, increasing the risk for travellers. He confirmed that Murree Police, the district administration and all relevant departments remain on high alert to respond to any emergency situation.

The advisory further directed motorists to use fog lights and hazard lights during snowfall and fog, and to avoid parking vehicles on highways or slopes so as not to obstruct snow-clearing machinery.

Police have urged travellers to strictly follow instructions issued by personnel deployed at checkpoints. In case of any emergency or accident, citizens have been advised to immediately contact the police helpline at 15.