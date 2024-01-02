Murtaza Solangi asks political parties to evolve consensus on economic direction of country

Caretaker Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has asked political parties to evolve consensus on economic direction of the country.

Responding to questions of Senators during Question Hour in the Senate today, he said by bringing changes in the economic situation, issues such as that of human trafficking could also be addressed. He emphasized that political parties should prioritize fundamental issues in the lead-up to the elections.

When the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs drew attention towards the wastage of water, the Chair directed to launch awareness campaigns including through the PTV for water conservation.

Taking the floor, Opposition Leader Shahzad Waseem said all the political parties should sit together to address the problems faced by the country.

He said the number one national priority should be continuity of policies and economic stability. He emphasized promoting tolerance in politics.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister for National Health Services, Dr. Nadeem Jan regretted that the health sector was ignored in the past.

He said at present, one percent of GDP is being spent on the health sector.

Dr Nadeem Jan said we should advocate for enhancing it to at least two percent of the GDP in order to take the health sector towards some improvement.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the increase in immunization against different diseases from fifty percent to seventy-seven percent across the country.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 in the morning.