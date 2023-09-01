Efforts underway to provide relief in power bills: Murtaza Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday said that efforts were underway to provide relief to the masses in electricity bills and its details would be announced in the shape of decisions, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private news channel, the caretaker minister said that the caretaker government would own and stand by its decisions.

The statement came a day after Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said he would announce relief on inflated electricity price in next 48 hours.

He said this issue has become longstanding as a result of unfavorable contracts with IPPs during 90s, inefficient bills recovery process and bad transmission lines.

The Prime Minister categorically refuted the impression being circulated on social media regarding exploitation of masses through electricity bills and other taxes.

Reaffirming his resolve to work hard for the betterment of the country, he urged media to equip itself in relevant departments for informed opinion that can improve country’s economy.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.

Speaking during the programme today, Murtaza Solangi said that the caretaker government was duty-bound to respect the law and the judiciary, which functioned freely in the country.

“As a responsible government, it is our duty to respect the judiciary and the law. The matter of Pervez Elahi’s arrest falls within the jurisdiction of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the judiciary,” the minister said.

The LEAs obeyed the law, he said, adding the media and the judiciary worked independently in the country.

He said every citizen had freedom of speech and a right to criticise that could not be taken away, but at the same time “we also have the right to present the facts without any fear”.

“Our limited tenure and the Constitution and law allow us to take decisions in the best interest of the country,” he said, vowing that best decisions would be made keeping in view the national interests.

Solangi said his interview with the BBC was presented out of context. “I am in contact with them and in my view, it will be appropriate for them to clarify.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan had expedited the process of delimitation of constituencies, he said while responding to another query.

He said the government would provide all assistance to the ECP to ensure that the election would be held in accordance with the schedule.