Murtaza Wahab calls JI a ‘qabza group’

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karachi mayor candidate Murtaza Wahab called Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) a ‘qabza group’ (encroachment mafia) who have occupied bridges and poles across Karachi, ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference PPP’s leader Murtaza Wahab lambasted JI saying that they spent billions on LG polls but how did they get these funds? He accused JI of spending the charity funds of the Al-khidmat foundation on their election campaign.

PPP’s Karachi mayor candidate Murtaza Wahab claimed that currently, PPP is the biggest party in Karachi as they hold five national assembly seats and seven provincial assembly seats whereas Jamat-e-Islami has a half member of the provincial assembly.

He said that JI should accept their defeat as they have lost the LG polls and the Karachi mayor will be from PPP as the party holds a majority in the metropolis.

Earlier, Jamaat Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that feudal lords want to control Karachi’s mandate.

Addressing a rally in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that the people of Karachi have shown trust in JI. The local Government elections were held after JI’s continuous struggle and sit-ins.

He said that when PPP was losing in the LG polls, forms 11 and 12 were stopped and the result was issued by returning officers of their choice. The Karachi JI claimed that ECP issued a verdict in favour of the PPP but JI participated in the LG election despite unfair delimitation.