Murtaza Wahab invites Hafiz Naeem to jointly work for Karachi’s development

KARACHI: The newly elected mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, invited Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to collaborate with PPP for the development of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results PPP’s (Pakistan Peoples’ Party) candidate Murtaza Wahab got elected as Karachi mayor by securing 173 votes against JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

After the announcement of unofficial and unconfirmed result, Murtaza Wahab in an exclusive interview with ARY News, stated that the Karachi’s development narrative led the victory of PPP candidates in local government election.

He attributed this success to the performance of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He conveyed a message to Hafiz Naeemur Rahman invited him to collaborate and work together for the development of Karachi.

“Karachi belongs to everyone, it is the responsibility of all political workers to serve the people, Lets come together and work on the Master Plan of Karachi,” Murtaza Wahab said.

He said that the negative politics should be left behind and Karachiites should unite and demonstrate their commitment by resolving the issues of citizens of Karachi.