Murtaza Wahab is the new administrator of Karachi

KARACHI: Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui was appointed as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Thursday.

The Sindh Local Government Department has issued a notification regarding his appointment.

“In exercise of powers, vested u/s 21 (3) of Sindh Local Government Act-2013 and pursuant to decision of Provincial Cabinet, Government of Sindh, expressed vide additional agenda item No.5, para 19.7(1) at page number 23 of minutes of meeting, dated 4th September, 2020, and with the approval of competent authority, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to Chief Minister, Sindh for Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department is hereby appointed as Administrator, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, relieving Mr. Laeeq Ahmed, an officer of OMG, BS-20 of charge, with immediate effect,” read the notification, a copy of which is available with ARY News.

The Sindh cabinet gave a go-ahead to the appointment of Wahab as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Murtaza Wahab, who is also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, has been entrusted with an uphill task to revamp the port city’s ill-maintained civic infrastructure.

It may be recalled that talking last month during an ARY News programme on the development, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said, “I do not think he is fit for office.”

The governor Imran Ismail said that he would write a letter to the Sindh chief minister tomorrow and would convey his concerns over the matter.