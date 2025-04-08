Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab welcomes Governor Tessori’s letter to centre for funds

After trading barbs, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, has confirmed that, at his request, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori had finally penned the much-anticipated letter to the centre for the transfer of funds worth Rs100 billion, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at the Sindh High Court, Murtaza Wahab stated that he has repeatedly said in every press conference that merely writing a letter for transfer of development funds to the KMC is not enough.

Expressing his gratitude, Murtaza Wahab added, “I appreciate that the governor has penned the letter to centre, but the work is only half done. Until the funds are transferred to the KMC account, the task remains incomplete.”

Murtaza Wahab further said Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori is like a brother to me, and they share a personal relationship.

Constitutionally and legally, the governor should perform his designated role, while the government should fulfil its responsibilities, he added.

Clarifying further, Wahab explained, “It was upon the Governor’s suggestion that I initiated this conversation, and my comments should not be seen as criticism.”

When asked about the Sindh governor himself demanding powers over traffic and other areas, the Karachi mayor remarked, “If that is the case, then there was no need to propose transferring powers to the Governor in the first place.”