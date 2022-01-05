Wahab lays foundation stone of sports complex in Lyari

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday laid foundation stone of Kakri Ground Sports Complex Redevelopment project in Lyari, ARY News reported.

“We are going to fulfill promise with the people of Lyari,” Speaking on the occasion Wahab said.

“Development plan includes football field, pavilion, practice pitch, gymnasium, other sporting facilities as well as upgrading the surrounding internal streets,” he said.

“We are giving a gift to Lyari on the birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” he said.

“We will lay foundation stone of four more similar projects in next 10 days,” Administrator KMC said.

“We have also completed the People’s Square, People’s Square Malir and Foreman Chowrangi, as the neighborhood projects,” he said.

Provincial minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and People’s Party leaders from Lyari were also present during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the project.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!