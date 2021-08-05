Murtaza Wahab’s official posting as Karachi administrator likely today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh cabinet is likely to officially notify Thursday the posting of Murtaza Wahab as the new administrator of the metropolis which it had announced late last month, ARY News reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is said to have deliberated over the matter with the stakeholders and the party leadership, sources have told ARY News.

The Sindh cabinet has already authorized local government ministry to appoint the administrator, which has appointed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Leader Murtaza Wahab as the new Karachi Administrator.

Sindh cabinet appoints Murtaza Wahab as karachi administrator

The Sindh cabinet gave a go-ahead just last month to the appointment of the hitherto advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh on law as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The approval came during a meeting of the provincial cabinet with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

Also the Sindh government’s spokesperson, Murtaza Wahab has been entrusted with an uphill task to revamp the port city’s ill-maintained civic infrastructure.

Murtaza Wahab not suitable for office of Karachi administrator: Sindh governor

It may be recalled that talking last month to a ARY News program on the development, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had said, “I do not think he is fit for office.”

The governor Imran Ismail said that he would write a letter to the Sindh chief minister tomorrow and would convey his concerns over the matter.