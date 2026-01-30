Karachi mayor promises development in Azizabad to young girl

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has pledged to renovate streets in Azizabad after a young girl appealed for improvements in her neighbourhood.

As per details, Mayor Wahab inaugurated Lal Qila Park in Azizabad when a girl named Ayesha approached him.

The girl said to Murtaza Wahab while the park had been well developed, the streets in the area also needed attention. Responding to her, Mayor Wahab promised that the streets in her neighbourhood would also be built and developed.

The Karachi mayor noted that Azizabad’s playground had previously been filled with dirt and highlighted that, including Lal Qila, five parks have now been opened for public use. The parks feature play areas, green belts, and facilities for children to play.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab added that the parks also include walking tracks for both youth and the elderly. He remarked that while the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had fulfilled its promise to the public, the upkeep of the facilities now rests with the citizens of Karachi.

Murtaza Wahab urged children to ensure no theft occurs in the park and appealed to residents to support the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), urging that this year would be one of development for the city.