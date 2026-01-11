Murtaza Wahab promises restoration of Lea Market in 3 months

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab on Sunday said that 2026 has been the year of implementation of the manifesto of People’s Party, the KMC will spend 700 million rupees on development works in the Old City area.

“We will complete restoration of historic Lea Market within three months,” Mayor Karachi said here.

Mayor said that the K-IV water projects augmentation work has begun, “We will resolve the chronic water problem of Karachi”.

“We are accused and receive threats on daily basis over development works,” Wahab said.

He said water being stolen in the city, there are illegal hydrants. “We have constituted tribunal to proceed over illegal water connections”. “We will take straight action over water theft against culprits.”

Mayor said that the Towns are getting taxes but claim scarcity of funds. “We can only pray for them; we are not facing shortage of funds”.