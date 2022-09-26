Murtaza Wahab steps down as Karachi administrator

KARACHI: Disappointed by the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict barring the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting the taxes through K-Electric bills, Murtaza Wahab on Monday stepped down from the post of Karachi administrator, ARY News reported.

Earlier today, the Sindh High Court restrained the KMC to collect its municipal tax through the electricity bills.

I have resigned from the office of Administrator KMC. It was an honour to serve people of my city & I would like to thank my party leadership for giving me this opportunity. May our country function on rule of law, in a manner that allows the Executive & Parliament to function pic.twitter.com/gDJp62xAST — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) September 26, 2022

“KMC should not collect its tax via the K-Electric. Their power connections will be disconnected if people fail to pay the tax,” the high court bench observed.

The bench restrained the KMC from collecting municipal tax via electricity bills till the next hearing of the case and adjourned hearing for 10 days.

While addressing a press conference here in Karachi today, the PPP leader expressed regret over the court’s verdict to temporarily halt the process of collecting municipal taxes through the power utility bills.

“I worked tirelessly day in and day out but there was no appreciation for the work I did for the metropolis,” he said.

SHC RESTRAINS KMC FROM TAX COLLECTION BY ELECTRICITY BILLS

The outgoing administrator clarified that the tax for KMC ‘did not fill his pockets’ but went directly into the accounts of the governing body.

The Sindh govt had appointed Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law and Environment Murtaza Wahab as the new administrator of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in August last year.

