Murtaza Wahab to resign as Karachi Administrator?

Islamabad: Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab will shortly resign, after MQM-P’s deal with PPP, sources say.

According to details, the removal of Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab is part of the agreement between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and the opposition alliance.

MQM-P, in a press conference earlier this evening, had announced to part ways with the government and put their weight on the opposition in the upcoming vote of no-confidence.

According to sources, Murtaza Wahab will resign from his position in the coming few days. The new Administrators of Karachi and Hyderabad would be nominated in light of the new deal between MQM-P and PPP.

Sources say that MQM-P will join Sindh’s provincial government and the PPP has agreed to give them representation in the provincial cabinet as well as the Public Service Commission.

The PPP has also agreed to reshape the recently amended Sindh local body bill and to cooperate with the MQM-P in issues catering to Urban Sindh, sources.

The 18 point agreement between the MQM-P and PPP has been named as the ‘Charter of Rights.

