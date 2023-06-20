Murtaza Wahab vows to contest UC election soon, unveils priorities

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab has said he and deputy mayor Salman Abdullah Murad will announce within 10 days to contest union committee elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“We will announce the UCs, from where we will contest polls,” addressing his maiden press conference Karachi’s mayor said. “We will request the election commission for an early election in the union committees,” he said.

“Financial stability of the KMC will be our first priority,” he said. He vowed to improve the condition of the municipal hospitals. “Patchwork at roads and streetlights will be our priority,” Wahab said.

New Mayor said his administration will take steps to tackle the issues related to monsoon rainfall. “Wall chalking and plastic shopping bags will be banned in the city. Citizens will be provided services with one-window operation,” he further said.

“People will witness a change in next 100 days,” he promised. “We will work hand in hand to serve the citizens,” deputy mayor Salman Murad said.

“Karachi have limited resources and limitless problems,” mayor said. “We intend to work and show it in practice in a transparent manner,” he said. “We will reply to the criticism with our work,” he said.

“There is lack of coordination in our city, it has become unruly as different institutions working on parallel lines. To create coordination will be our responsibility,” Murtaza Wahab said.

“Cleaning work of drains has been started at all drains and this work will be continued for four months,” mayor said. “If required, a new drain will be constructed”, he said.

“Karachi is facing water shortage. Federal government working on K-IV project for water supply, the water board will lay internal lines,” he said.

“Karachi being supplied 100 million gallons of water from Hub Dam. The water supply line from Hub Dam was laid in 1960. We have decided for a new canal from the reservoir under public private partnership. Existing water line will not be removed, and federal government will be requested to enhance the water supply,” he said.

Murtaza Wahab said that a 5 MGD recycling plant will be installed at Ibrahim Hyderi to convert the water from the sea into sweet water. “The project has been ready and will enter into the processing phase soon,” mayor said.

“The water supply sewerage improvement programme has also been decided in collaboration with the Sindh government, we are going to transform the old sewerage system in city,” he added.

Earlier, the KMC employees received Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad showering floral petals on their arrival in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Mayor also chaired a meeting of the departmental heads after his arrival.