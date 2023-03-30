Murtaza Wahab welcomes legislation on suo motor powers

KARACHI: Sindh’s Adviser to law Murtaza Wahab on Thursday called the ‘intervention’ as a major problem (in governance), ARY News reported.

Wahab, Sindh government’s spokesperson and law adviser, addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly, said that this begins from 1954 and continuing till date.

He said that each state institution should function in its constitutional limits. “The constitution tells, which institution have what powers and the government will run the executive,” Wahab said.

“Legislation is the mandate of the parliament. The government decides about the number of the judges in the Supreme Court, the constitution has granted these powers to the government” he said.

“As a citizen I welcome the new legislation, alas the parliament thought about it earlier and legislated on the judges suo moto powers. With the right to appeal the incidents like demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi, would have been avoided,” he said.

He said that in the past Supreme Court was restraining decisions taken by the prime minister or chief minister. Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar while referring Article 90 of the constitution decided that the government not means the chief minister or prime minister, but it is the cabinet.

“Article 176 clarifies the Supreme Court’s powers,” Wahab said. “This Article said that the Supreme Court is not the Chief Justice alone, but it is all learned justices,” provincial law adviser argued.

” A building in Islamabad regularized, while another in Karachi demolished, this double standard is not acceptable at any cost,” he said.

Comments