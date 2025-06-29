Balochistan govt shares details of damages in Musakhel earthquake

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has launched relief operations in Kingri Tehsil of Musakhel district following a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck early Sunday (today) morning, ARY News reported.

According to the Balochistan government spokesperson, the earthquake damaged hundreds of houses, primarily mud-built structures, across the affected areas. Five individuals were injured at various locations, with two in critical condition.

The spokesperson added that a final report detailing the full extent of the damages will be released once assessments are complete. Relief efforts are underway to support the affected communities, with authorities actively monitoring the situation.

Read more: Magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Quetta, Pakistan

It is important to mention here that a 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck Musakhel district in Balochistan Pakistan early Sunday morning, according to the Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The tremors caused structural damage in the Rārāsham area, where initially two houses collapsed and five others were partially damaged and three individuals sustained injuries in the incident, local administration confirmed

Authorities from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that damage assessment is currently underway. Relief and response teams have been dispatched to the affected areas to provide assistance and evaluate the extent of the losses.