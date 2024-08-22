Muscat citizens urged to use white shades for exterior walls

MUSCAT: Oman authorities urged the citizens of Muscat to choose white color or its shades for painting their buildings’ external walls as the goal of this action is to maintain the city’s attractive appearance.

“To preserve the aesthetics of the city of Muscat, Muscat Municipality urges everyone to use white and its shades when choosing the colors of the exterior walls, architectural protrusions, and fences of buildings,” the Muscat Municipality read in a circular.

White color or its shades complement the traditional Omani and Islamic architectural designs that characterise the area’s beauty in addition to reflecting sunlight, which helps keep buildings cooler in the city’s hot heat.