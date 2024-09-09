Caught on cam: Man steals cash, mobile phones from café arrested

MUSCAT: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested a person for vandalising a café and stealing money and mobile phones in Al Buraimi Governorate.

According to Royal Oman Police, “Al Buraimi Governorate Police Command arrested an Arab national for vandalising a café in Al Buraimi Governorate and stealing money and mobile phones. Legal procedures are being completed against him.”

Earlier, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested two Omani citizens for impersonating police officers. The suspects entered the homes of two residents, stole their money, and attempted to assault them during the robbery.

In a social media statement, the ROP confirmed that legal proceedings are being completed against the individuals.

“The Al Dhahirah Governorate Police Command arrested two citizens for impersonating police officers, entering the homes of two residents, stealing their money and phones by force, and attempting to assault them,” the ROP stated.

In a separate incident, the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command arrested an Asian expatriate for stealing money and goods from three commercial stores in Sohar. The police added that legal procedures are being completed against all suspects.