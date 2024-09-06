Muscat Municipality raids restaurants, discards stale food

The Municipal authority of Muscat has raided several restaurants and issued 45 violations, closes 4 shops, and discards 70 kgs of stale food from restaurant and cafes in Muscat Governorate.

Muscat Municipality, in its ongoing efforts to ensure public health, conducted a five-day health inspection campaign across restaurants and cafes.

The campaign, carried out by the General Directorate of Health Affairs in collaboration with Muscat Governorate municipalities in Seeb, Bousher, and Muttrah, inspected 247 establishments.

As a result, 45 violations were issued, 4 shops were closed, and 70 kg of unfit food along with 101 other damaged items were destroyed.

The municipality is intensifying its monitoring efforts in restaurants, cafes, markets, and shops to enforce health regulations, including proper food storage and employee adherence to approved health measures.