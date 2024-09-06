web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 6, 2024
- Advertisement -

Muscat Municipality raids restaurants, discards stale food

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Municipal authority of Muscat has raided several restaurants and issued 45 violations, closes 4 shops, and discards 70 kgs of stale food from restaurant and cafes in Muscat Governorate.

Muscat Municipality, in its ongoing efforts to ensure public health, conducted a five-day health inspection campaign across restaurants and cafes.

The campaign, carried out by the General Directorate of Health Affairs in collaboration with Muscat Governorate municipalities in Seeb, Bousher, and Muttrah, inspected 247 establishments.

As a result, 45 violations were issued, 4 shops were closed, and 70 kg of unfit food along with 101 other damaged items were destroyed.

The municipality is intensifying its monitoring efforts in restaurants, cafes, markets, and shops to enforce health regulations, including proper food storage and employee adherence to approved health measures.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.