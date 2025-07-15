“Real museums are places where time is transformed into space.” Orhan Pamuk

Museums are institutions that collect, preserve, and showcase culturally and scientifically important objects. There were times when visiting a museum was considered one of the most essential elements of school excursions or family time out. This trend remains prevalent worldwide; however, in Pakistan, museums are losing significance due to various reasons highlighted by public perceptions, such as safety concerns, lack of interactive and organized tours, poor maintenance, diminished appeal, urbanization, increased academic pressure, and inflation. These perceptions may not all be true in their real sense. Museums present a multitude of benefits for young children, such as developing curiosity, learning about history, experiencing hands-on science, building civic sense, family bonding, and cultural awareness. There are over 60 museums in Pakistan, including archaeological and historical museums, art galleries, biographical museums, heritage museums, old sites, and museums managed by defense authorities. Most of these museums offer excellent value for the entry fee, and some even provide free access.

Children who participate in museum visits gain a wealth of knowledge and directly experience the subjects they study in the curriculum. It is mentioned in several research studies that children who have the experience of visiting museums have enhanced mathematical thinking, critical appraisal abilities, more knowledge of history and culture, and empathy for others. Moreover, museums make complex, confusing concepts like gravity, astronomy, marine sciences, human extinction, topology, etc. easier for young children and the general public to understand. Museums offer a great deal of sensory stimulation for young children; children get to see, hear, touch, and experience the world around them. An art museum, for example, will help them to develop critical thinking skills about the styles, techniques, and artistic subjects of different periods and artists. It enhances their sense of beauty, the composition of thoughts into abstract ideas, and the building of their subconscious minds. Listening to tour guides and teachers pertinent to different artifacts and cultural objects helps them develop a sense of belonging to the world around them and indirectly builds curiosity.

“Our care of the child should be governed, not by the desire to make them learn things, but by the endeavor to always keep burning within them that light, which is called intelligence.” Maria Montessori

Museums are mysteries that challenge their logic and get them to think, question, critically evaluate, and innovate. Museums are powerhouses of generative thinking; children tend to build their early knowledge of language, architecture, citizenship, rights, ethics, politics, religion, economics, and sociology. For example, a family visits Lok Virsa museum; they get to see many Studying countries and their cultures expands students’ geographical knowledge and helps them understand Pakistan’s placement within this context. Beyond the obvious, conscious learning, something deeper unfolds. They begin to observe with care. When they encounter stories of struggle for survival, migration, or illness, they feel emotionally connected. These moments nurture empathy, quietly expanding their emotional intelligence. And when they observe those big concrete structures, it often stirs something personal, like the desire to create, express, imagine, and understand the core of human existence. Essentially, museums are unique educational ecosystems that engage audiences of all ages with abstract concepts and tangible realities.

Teachers and schools can be instrumental in creating an interest in museum experiences. Effective educators can design pre- and post-learning activities that establish context, and museum explorations can supplement these outcomes. Teachers can encourage students to interpret exhibits and read about the history, value, and context of the exhibits, thus creating a value and appreciation for histories, legacies, futures, and the resulting impact on human lives and societies. Schools should facilitate educators to plan such activities by building industry connections and opportunities for students to visit museums on guided tours.

Families can invest in an outing each month dedicated to a particular category of museum as recreational and educational entertainment for their families. Family visits create shared learning opportunities, and parents can feel more empowered, involved, and engaged in curating their children’s learning experience and educational development. Moreover, children can find another avenue of positive experiences with their parents, feeling a sense of pride and contentment in their parents’ shared interest and involvement. A parent’s interest in certain learning pursuits can be inspiring and life-changing for children. The more diversified and valuable the parent’s pursuit, the more likely a stronger relationship and positive influence on a child’s life.

The state should invest considerably in family engagement programs and activities and create and support accessible educational infrastructure. Museums should receive funding and investments for the development, maintenance, and curation of more artifacts and exhibits. State funding can help museums remain affordable for the public, thus garnering greater attention and public interest. Public-private partnerships can be invaluable to sustaining the interest and relevance of museums. Private sector investments can be monumental, and the state should incentivize and extend support to institutions and organizations to invest in public sector educational entertainment. For example, The Dawood Foundation’s TDF MagnifiScience is a remarkable endeavour in creating public interest in science museums in the heart of Karachi. Similarly, PAF, Maritime, and Lok Virsa are also great examples of seeing history and culture for such an economical fee with a safe space.

Pakistan’s museums must sustain public interest and remain relevant to the evolving societal landscape, which is influenced by changing times and the younger generation. It is critically important to stay relevant to the educational needs of the new generation and reimagine the purpose, role, and importance of educational development with museums. Everyone in the country must take part in sustaining museums and cultural sites, these are one of the best learning hubs for young children and generations to come.

Dr. Shelina Bhamani is a faculty member at Aga Khan University and leading ECD PREP in ObGyn, and Summaiyah Khalid and Mahek Naseem are graduate students at Karachi University and are interning at the Aga Khan University in the same department.

Disclaimer: All views are personal, and the authors do not claim any conflict of interest.