Mushaal Mullick calls for early settlement of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has called for resolving the Kashmir dispute at the earliest as situation in the occupied territory has reached crucial point.

She was addressing a news conference in Islamabad today alongside Hurriyat leaders Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter.

The Special Assistant said the Hurriyat leadership in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is facing fabricated charges under draconian laws. She said India is trying its best to execute Hurriyat leaders and then build some farcical narrative on it ahead of general elections.

She said under the Modi regime’s policy of changing demography of the territory, almost 50 lakh domiciles have been issued to RSS and Hindutva supporters so far.

Mushaal Mullick said the purpose of this policy is to secure a bogus voter turnout in the elections planned for September this year in the territory as Kashmiri people always boycott these puppet elections.

She said the Kashmiri people stand resolute in front of a one million army of India but there is need to highlight their cause and especially their genocide in the hands of Indian forces at this Kashmir Solidarity Day tomorrow.

She demanded that a Commission of Inquiry be made to probe India’s violations in the IIOJK and the territory be made accessible to international observers so that ground realities can be brought before the world.

Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on Kashmir.

Read More: Kashmir Day: Public holiday announced on Feb 5

Recently, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that Article 370 which guaranteed special status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a temporary provision and that the occupied territory was an integral part of the country.

The Narendra Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

As a result, the state of more than 12 million people was also split into two federally administered territories.

Subsequently, a batch of petitions challenged the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud heard the matter for 16 days and reserved its verdict on September 5.

While announcing the reserved verdict, Indian SC held that the occupied territory became an integral part of India “which is evident from Article 1 and 370 of the constitution”.

Read more: AJK assembly passes resolution against revocation of Kashmir’s special status

In its judgment, which was reserved in September, the top court said the Occupied Kashmir was an integral part of India, which had not attained internal sovereignty after joining the Union (India).