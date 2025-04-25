Mushaal Mullick urges lifting of ban on ‘X ‘in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiri activist Mushaal Mullick has called on the government to immediately lift the ban on Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), emphasising the urgency of countering India’s narrative war online.

“India is running an aggressive campaign against Pakistan on social media,” she said.

“At this moment, we are in the midst of an information war, and the entire Indian state machinery is working to malign the Kashmiri freedom movement.”

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Mushaal Mullick warned that the situation is nearing the brink of war.

“We are dangerously close to conflict,” she stated. “In such a time, the Pakistani nation must unite with the people of Kashmir.”

She appealed to the people of Pakistan to actively engage on social media platforms like X, urging them to take part in shaping the national narrative.

“The nation must rise and use social media to present Pakistan’s stance to the world,” Mushaal Mullick stressed.

Tensions are running high between Pakistan and India after media started accusing Islamabad of the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan has vehemently rejected the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over the National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad following Indian aggression.

The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack in the Anantnag District of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday last.

National Security Committee said in statement “Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs”.

“Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power”. it added.