Mushahid Hussain sees ‘national dialogue’ only way out of crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed on Sunday expressed concern over current political state of affairs, suggesting a ‘grand national dialogue’ for all political parties to ease the situation.

“The political mercury which has touched the new heights of confrontation needed to be brought down through table talks”, he expressed these views while talking to a private news channel.

The best forum for mutual consultations among politicians was the parliament but unfortunately, the PTI has already tendered resignations from this platform, he said, adding, PML-N had always opened its doors for opponents to address the issues through dialogues.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan should come into the parliament as it was the only way for civilian supremacy, Mushahid Hussain said, adding, it is a dire need to take matters seriously.

Replying to a question, the senator said PML-N will continue to struggle for the survival of democracy, adding, “We are not scared of elections but need justice”.

Earlier in March, Mushahid Hussain Syed said that former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was removed in the same way Nawaz Sharif was ousted – via soft coup.

In a statement, Mushahid Hussain termed Imran Khan ‘the strongest candidate’ for prime minister’s slot, saying that currently the opposition is very popular and cannot be suppressed with force.

The PML-N senator further said that ‘powerful quarters’ will decide to hold elections across Pakistan at one time, adding that the government should have made the decision to hold elections in the province – not the Supreme Court (SC).

