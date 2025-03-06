Star Bangladesh cricketer announces retirement

Bangladesh’s veteran Mushfiqur Rahim has announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals (ODIs) after the team’s dismal performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Mushfiqur Rahim announced his decision on social media, saying that the last few weeks had been very challenging.

“I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. Alhamdulillah for everything. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty,” Mushfiqur Rahim wrote.

“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years.”

Mushfiqur Rahim made his Test debut for Bngladesh in 2005 and a year later ODIs. In the 2007 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, he struck an incredible 56* against India, shocking them on the international scene only a year into his ODI career.

Mushfiqur Rahim also led his team in the format and would go on to win several awards. During his 274-match career, he amassed 7795 ODI runs, including nine hundreds and 49 fifties.

A day earlier, Australia star batter Steve Smith has also announced retirement from ODI cricket following his side’s defeat against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final.

Steve Smith struck a strong 73 runs to lead his team put 265-run target in the semi-final match played in Dubai, but Virat Kohli’s 84 powered India to win.

Steve Smith called his experience playing ODI a “great ride” that was full of “amazing times and wonderful memories.” He claimed that winning two World Cups was one of his career’s most memorable experiences.

“It has been a great ride, and I have loved every minute of it.There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight, along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey,” Steve Smith added.

“Now [there] is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 World Cup, so it feels like the right time to make way.”