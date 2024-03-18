Mushfiqur Rahim mimics Angelo Mathews’ timed-out dismissal

CHITTAGONG: Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim on Monday mocked Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews by mimicking his famous timed-out dismissal, which occurred at the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023.

The incident took place when the hosts Bangladesh were celebrating their 2-1 ODI series victory over arch-rivals Sri Lanka.

As the Bangladesh squad gathered to pose with the trophy, Mushfiqur Rahim walked out with a helmet.

The wicketkeeper batter was enacting as if there was something wrong with the helmet to mock Angelo Mathews for his famous timed-out dismissal during the ODI World Cup 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lanka cricket team celebrated their T20I series victory over Bangladesh by simultaneously pointing and tapping on the watch in a bid to take a dig at the Tigers.

Angelo Mathews became the first player to suffer a timed-out dismissal in the history of international cricket. He came down to bat in the 25th over of Sri Lanka’s innings after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama’s wicket.

The former captain took more than two minutes to take strike after having issues with his helmet due to a broken strap. Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan appealed for a “timed out” dismissal, which was upheld by the on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth.

The ICC World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to “timed out” dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.