Model Mushk Kaleem speaks about tragic past of her family

Pakistan’s supermodel Mushk Kaleem spoke about the tragic past of her family during a recent chat show appearance.

In a recent interview with popular actor Iffat Omar, Kaleem spoke about her parents where she revealed that her father went missing in 2013 and has not been found to date.

“We lost my father back in 2013,” the celebrity told the host. “My father got kidnapped from Nigeria.”

When asked by the host if ‘he never came back’, Kaleem replied, “No and he is still missing.”

She added, “This February, it’s been seven years to [sic.] him being missing. I was 18 when the incident happened, my brothers were quite young. So I believe I am this very strong, independent person because I realized at a very young age that life is quite unpredictable, you have to be prepared for the worst.”

“I think that was the worst thing to ever happen in my life, but it’s made me a stronger, better person,” Kaleem concluded.

Moreover, Kaleem named her mother as her ‘inspiration’ for being a strong independent woman. She stated, “My mother inspires me every single day, for the way she has been, and lead the life and brought up four kids as a single mother.”

Mushk Kaleem is one of the most prolific models in the country and has walked the ramp at the prestigious Milan fashion week. She also won the ‘Best Model Female’ title at ARY People’s Choice Awards last year.

Apart from modelling, Kaleem is an entrepreneur and runs her brand of luxury scented candles.

