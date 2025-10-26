Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad poised to rejoin Jamaat-e-Islami: Sirajul Haq

LOWER DIR: Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj ul Haq has said that former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan will soon rejoin Jamaat-e-Islami, expressing confidence in his return to the party’s fold, ARY News reported.

Speaking to reporters, Siraj ul Haq said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing the worst financial and administrative crisis in its history, adding that the province has been running without a cabinet for two weeks and is completely at the mercy of bureaucracy.

He criticized the chief minister’s recent statement against political opponents, calling it “regrettable and undemocratic.”

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader said inflation has made people’s lives miserable, with the price of roti surpassing Rs30. He urged both federal and provincial governments to abandon political point-scoring and focus on providing relief to the public.

Sirajul Haq also condemned the restrictions on meeting the PTI founder, terming it an undemocratic and unethical act.

Earlier, former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan had disclosed the reasons behind his decision to part ways with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), clarifying that it was not driven by resentment, jealousy, or any grudge against the party.

Speaking on the ARY News program Eleventh Hour, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan stated that his resignation from Jamaat-e-Islami was purely based on his desire to work more freely on humanitarian issues, including human rights advocacy and efforts for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release.

He revealed that he tendered his resignation on September 19 — the day he departed from Sicily for Gaza — at a time when he believed there was little chance of returning alive. “I had written my will and settled all affairs in Pakistan before leaving, and that’s when I submitted my resignation,” he said.

Explaining his recent ordeal, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan shared that Israeli forces had arrested him and other activists, taking them to the Ashdod Port in occupied Palestine. “Israel tore down the Palestinian flags on our boats and kept us hidden to conceal its ugly face before the world,” he claimed.

The former senator further remarked that credit for the Gaza ceasefire should go to the people of Europe. “European citizens did what the Muslim world completely failed to do,” he said.