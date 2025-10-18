Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed joins Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A senior politician, former senator Mushtaq Ahmed , who was set free from Israeli captivity, and later bade adieu to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), has now joined a movement, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

The politician and former senator, Mushtaq Ahmed, who left the JI after his arrival in the country following his release from Israeli prison a few days ago, has not limited himself to a single party as he joined the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan, which is a political movement comprising six parties established for safeguarding the constitution.

Mushtaq Ahmed called on TTAP Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas on Saturday, where the country’s overall existing political situation and the supremacy of law and the constitution were discussed.

A formal announcement will be made soon regarding the inclusion of Mushtaq Ahmed in TTAP. It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition party alliance TTAP was formed in April this year.

The alliance includes the biggest opposition party PTI, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), and Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Musleemeen (MWM), while seasoned politician and chief of PKMAP, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, is heading the alliance.

Earlier, Mushtaq Ahmad returned to Pakistan on October 9 after his release from Israeli custody, arriving in Islamabad from Amman via a private airline.

Ahmed was welcomed warmly by supporters upon his arrival at Islamabad airport.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar took to X to confirm that Jamaat-i-Islami’s former senator had been released and was safely with the Pakistan Embassy in Amman, Jordan.

“The Embassy stands ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan, in accordance with his wishes and convenience.”

Dar also expressed gratitude to all countries that “actively engaged and assisted” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan in retrieving Senator Mushtaq from Israeli custody.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was arrested by Israeli forces while aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, as confirmed on October 2. Ahmad was leading the five-member Pakistani delegation as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The FO in a post on Monday had stated that through its Embassy in Jordan was “working tirelessly to secure the safe evacuation of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan,” and that his return is expected “within the next few days.”

The statement had also warned that the FO had been advised, “In accordance with local procedures, Ahmad will be presented before a court.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla, transporting medicine and food to Gaza, consisted of more than 40 civilian boats with about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists.