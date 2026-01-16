Musiala set for Bayern return after six-month absence

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany confirmed midfielder Jamal Musiala was set to make his return after a six-month injury absence in Saturday’s Bundesliga match at RB Leipzig.

Speaking on Friday, Kompany said Musiala would be included in the squad “if everything goes well today in training”.

The 22-year-old broke his leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup in July and has been making his way back, returning to team training in December.

Bayern could also welcome back Germany captain Joshua Kimmich and Canada captain Alphonso Davies from injury.

Chelsea junior Musiala joined Bayern in 2019 and has scored 64 goals and laid on 39 assists in 207 matches while winning five Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

Musiala signed a contract extension with the German giants until 2030 last season.

With half of the season played, unbeaten Bayern hold a 11-point lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund atop the table, the equal-best mark in Bundesliga history.