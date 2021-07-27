Music mogul Scooter Braun deletes social media amid divorce

Scooter Braun, manager to stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has disappeared from social media after filing for divorce from wife Yale Cohen after seven years of marriage, reported Page Six.

Braun deleted his Instagram and Twitter accounts last week after filing for divorce from Cohen, who he had been dating since 2013 and married in 2014, last Wednesday.

The former couple share three kids, Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2. Braun is seeking joint custody of all three kids and is also willing to pay spousal support.

The news about their divorce comes just days after Page Six reported that they had separated despite putting up a happy family front on social media; days before the outlet broke news of their separation, Braun had posted a lengthy anniversary message for Cohen.

Braun, best known for discovering and propelling Bieber to worldwide stardom and landing himself in a public spat with mega-star Taylor Swift, primarily used his social media accounts to promote his roster of A-list artists – apart from Bieber and Grande, he also manages artists like Demi Lovato and J.Balvin among others.

Cohen, on the other hand, is still present on social media, however, hasn’t been active since November 2020.

Rumours of Braun cheating on Cohen through the length of their seven-year marriage are also doing the rounds but remain unsubstantiated.