Music teachers to teach recitation of Hamd, Naat and Qawwali too: Sardar Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Minister of Education Sardar Shah said on Monday that music is not all about singing and dancing, the music teachers will teach the kids recitation of Hamd, Naat and Qawwali too, ARY News reported.

Responding to Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) MPA Mufti Qasim’s notice on the recruitment of music teachers for government schools in Sindh, Sardar Shah said that the MPA has misquoted figures in the assembly.

The Education Minister said that music is not only about singing and dancing, our national anthem is also music which would have been composed by a musician. Multiple Muslim-majority countries in the world teach music in schools, he added.

The PPP leader added that a maths teacher cannot teach how to recite a hamd or naat. The music teachers would also teach kids to recite hamd, naat and qawwali.

Talking about the procurement of Arabic teachers Sardar Shah said that it is in the system. There are currently over 4000 Arabic teachers in 4,500 schools across the province.

Also Read: JUI-F opposes recruitment of music teachers in Sindh schools

The remaining 480 teachers would also be hired soon, he assured.

The Sindh government decided to recruit music teachers in government schools of the province in BPS-14 earlier this year. The announcement was made while passing the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Comments