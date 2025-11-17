Musk announces X Chat: Offers end-to-end encryption and file transfer

Elon Musk announces “X Chat,” a wide new communication product, to a limited number of beta users. Announced by the platform’s Chief Technical Officer and owner on Thursday, this feature is integrated into the existing social media platform, despite earlier suggestions that it might be released as a standalone product.

“X Chat” replaces and merges with DMs, the platform’s existing peer-to-peer communication channel. The new communications stack is equipped with advanced features, including fully end-to-end encryption, audio/video calls, file transfer, and disappearing messages.

Musk announces X Chat in a post, stating, “X just rolled out an entire new communications stack with encrypted messages, audio/video calls, and file transfer.”

A major focus of the chat feature is encryption. Currently, DMs are not encrypted by default; however, paid subscribers can access a separate tab for encrypted conversations. The new chat system addresses this issue by providing a single, fully encrypted layer for all conversations.

As a result, even messages that were previously not encrypted will now be protected. Elon Musk has previously compared this encryption capability to that of Signal and WhatsApp, which are owned by Meta.

For chats, users who get this new upgrade will first be asked to create a four-digit PIN. Only after setting it up will they be able to access their messages. After that, every time they open the interface, they will have to type the PIN code. Many X users have highlighted their frustrations with this additional authentication every time they want to reply to a message.

In recent weeks, the company has introduced several new offerings, such as “X Chat,” Grokipedia, and the “X API beta,” according to Christopher Park, Head of the X Developer Platform, who shared this information in a separate post.

Additionally, it plans to release a prominent upgrade to Grok Imagine featuring video durations of up to 15 seconds, X Money, and a totally Grok-powered X feed soon.